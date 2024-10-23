Logan Thompson News: Wins third straight start

Thompson stopped 26 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Thompson has won all three of his starts to begin the season, though he has allowed 10 goals on 86 shots. The 27-year-old has helped the Capitals to a 5-1-0 start while splitting time in the crease evenly with Charlie Lindgren. If that arrangement continues, Lindgren lines up for a road start Saturday versus the Lightning while Thompson would be projected to face the Rangers at home Tuesday.