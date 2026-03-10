Logan Thompson News: Yields three goals in win

Thompson turned away 23 of 26 shots on goal in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Thompson kept the Flames off the scoreboard in both the first and third periods but ran into trouble in the second, where he allowed three goals, including a pair of shorthanded tallies. He earned the win all the same, improving to 22-18-4 on the season with a 2.42 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 44 appearances this year. With the Capitals six points out of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, Thompson will likely be deployed often down the stretch, upholding his already strong fantasy value moving forward. If he continues to find the win column, he should be a strong candidate to be nominated for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.