Louis Boudon News: Three points in loss Friday

Boudon had two goals and an assist in France's 6-3 loss to Czech Republic in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Boudon was the best player for France by a wide margin, as he was involved in all three of the team's goals. After losing the first two group stage games, Boudon and France will close out their Olympic campaign against Canada on Sunday, Feb. 15.
