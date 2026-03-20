Louis Crevier Injury: Can't play Friday

Crevier (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Avalanche, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crevier was apparently injured versus the Wild on Thursday, though he's not expected to miss much time. The 24-year-old defenseman's absence will force the Blackhawks to go back to six blueliners Friday, with forwards Dominic Toninato and Sam Lafferty entering the lineup to cover Crevier and Andrew Mangiapane's (undisclosed) absences.