Louis Crevier headshot

Louis Crevier Injury: Can't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Crevier (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Avalanche, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crevier was apparently injured versus the Wild on Thursday, though he's not expected to miss much time. The 24-year-old defenseman's absence will force the Blackhawks to go back to six blueliners Friday, with forwards Dominic Toninato and Sam Lafferty entering the lineup to cover Crevier and Andrew Mangiapane's (undisclosed) absences.

Louis Crevier
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Crevier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Louis Crevier See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago