Louis Crevier Injury: Expected to travel next week

Crevier (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Sunday versus the Predators, but he is expected to be on the Blackhawks' road trip, which starts Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crevier looks set to miss a second game, but he could be back in less than a week. The 24-year-old defenseman will probably handle a bottom-four role once he's cleared to return. In his absence, Ethan Del Mastro should continue to play regularly.