Louis Crevier Injury: Injured Saturday
Crevier (undisclosed) sustained an injury during Saturday's clash against Florida and will miss the remainder of the game as a result.
Crevier appeared to suffer the injury in the first period when he was boarded by Jonah Gadjovich, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. Gadjovich received a two-minute minor for his actions. If Crevier can't play Wednesday versus Edmonton, then Ethan Del Mastro might draw back into the lineup.
