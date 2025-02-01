Fantasy Hockey
Louis Crevier headshot

Louis Crevier Injury: Injured Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Crevier (undisclosed) sustained an injury during Saturday's clash against Florida and will miss the remainder of the game as a result.

Crevier appeared to suffer the injury in the first period when he was boarded by Jonah Gadjovich, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. Gadjovich received a two-minute minor for his actions. If Crevier can't play Wednesday versus Edmonton, then Ethan Del Mastro might draw back into the lineup.

Louis Crevier
Chicago Blackhawks
