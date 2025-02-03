Louis Crevier Injury: Lands on IR
Crevier (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Chicago recalled Artyom Levshunov in a corresponding move. Crevier will miss at least the next three games, starting with Wednesday's matchup versus Edmonton, but a timeline for return is unclear. He will go through concussion protocol after being injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Florida. Crevier has three goals, one assist, 23 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 47 hits across 23 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now