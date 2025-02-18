Louis Crevier Injury: Might play versus Jackets

Crevier (concussion) could be an option against Columbus on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crevier has been on the shelf since Feb. 1 versus the Panthers, a stretch of three games on the shelf due to his concussion. If the 23-year-old blueliner is given the all-clear, he'll need to first be activated off injured reserve. The Hawks could place Jason Dickinson (ankle) on IR in a corresponding move.