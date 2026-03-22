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Louis Crevier News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Crevier (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Nashville on Sunday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

After sitting out Friday's 4-1 loss to Colorado, Crevier is available to return to action. He has registered five goals, 17 points, 96 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and 107 hits across 65 appearances this season.

Louis Crevier
Chicago Blackhawks
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