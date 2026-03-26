Louis Crevier News: Likely fine after scary incident

Crevier was in the locker room with his teammates after leaving Thursday's game versus the Flyers following a skate to the face, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crevier had an assist in the contest, but he wasn't able to finish it after appearing to get cut on the face. However, his presence in the locker room after the game -- rather than getting further treatment -- suggests he has avoided a significant injury. He has earned 18 points over 68 outings this season.