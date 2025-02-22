Fantasy Hockey
Louis Crevier headshot

Louis Crevier News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Crevier was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Crevier's appeared in 23 games with Chicago this season, logging three goals and four points, though he served as a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks' final three contests before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Ethan Del Mastro figures to take over Crevier's spot on the blueline alongside T.J. Brodie.

