Louis Crevier News: Scores first NHL goal

Crevier scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Crevier has played in back-to-back games, though he'll still have to compete with Nolan Allan and Wyatt Kaiser for two spots in the lineup. The goal was the first of Crevier's career. The 23-year-old is likely to fill a third-pairing role when he plays, so he'll have minimal upside in fantasy.