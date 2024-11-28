Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Louis Crevier headshot

Louis Crevier News: Scores first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Crevier scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Crevier has played in back-to-back games, though he'll still have to compete with Nolan Allan and Wyatt Kaiser for two spots in the lineup. The goal was the first of Crevier's career. The 23-year-old is likely to fill a third-pairing role when he plays, so he'll have minimal upside in fantasy.

Louis Crevier
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now