Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Louis Crevier headshot

Louis Crevier News: Seeing limited playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Crevier has played in four of the Blackhawks' 12 games in December.

Crevier has been with the big club since mid-November, but he hasn't been able to carve out more than a part-time role. The 23-year-old has picked up a goal, six shots on net, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances this season. He could be sent back to AHL Rockford once Alec Martinez (neck) returns to action.

Louis Crevier
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now