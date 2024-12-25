Louis Crevier News: Seeing limited playing time

Crevier has played in four of the Blackhawks' 12 games in December.

Crevier has been with the big club since mid-November, but he hasn't been able to carve out more than a part-time role. The 23-year-old has picked up a goal, six shots on net, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances this season. He could be sent back to AHL Rockford once Alec Martinez (neck) returns to action.