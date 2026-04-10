Louis Crevier News: Slides two helpers Thursday

Crevier supplied two assists and dished out two hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Crevier continued his career year Thursday with a pair of helpers on Anton Frondell's two goals. Overall, Crevier is up to 18 assists, 23 points, 110 shots on net, 119 hits and 91 blocked shots across 75 games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner has six points over his last eight games. He's maintained high-level category coverage in that span with nine shots on net, eight hits and 17 blocked shots, which is tied for 10th in the NHL during that span. He holds solid streaming value in deep leagues and holds high upside in dynasty formats if he can maintain his all-around production headed into next season.