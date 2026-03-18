Louis Crevier News: Two points against Wild
Crevier scores a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.
The 24-year-old blueliner got Chicago on the board midway through the first period before helping to set up a Ryan Greene tally in the second. Crevier snapped a 13-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's contributed five goals, 17 points, 106 hits, 96 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minsu-2 rating over 64 contests.
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