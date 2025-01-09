Louis Domingue News: Demoted to AHL

Domingue was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The Rangers activated Igor Shesterkin (upper body) from injured reserve after he missed the last four games, making Domingue redundant, as Jonathan Quick will back up Shesterkin. Domingue won his only start during his recall, turning aside 25 shots in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. Domingue was 4-9-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 14 AHL games with Hartford before being called up.