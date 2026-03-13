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Louis Domingue News: Earns first shutout of AHL season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Domingue recorded a 18-save shutout in AHL Charlotte's 3-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

This was Domingue's first shutout of the season. He has gone 4-3-0 with a 2.78 GAA and an .852 save percentage over eight appearances for Charlotte. The netminder provides the Panthers with some organizational depth should something sideline Sergei Bobrovsky or Daniil Tarasov in the last month-plus of the NHL season.

Louis Domingue
Florida Panthers
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