Louis Domingue News: Inks one-year deal
Domingue signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Wednesday.
Domingue has been playing for AHL Charlotte on a minor-league only deal, going 3-3-0 with a .831 save percentage in seven contests. The decision to add the veteran backstop to the organizational depth chart for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign could be a sign that the Panthers will be making changes in their goalie room.
