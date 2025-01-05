Louis Domingue News: Making first start Sunday

Domingue will guard the road net Sunday in Chicago, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Domingue was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday after Igor Shesterkin landed on IR. With the Rangers playing the second of a back-to-back, the 32-year-old Domingue will make his first start this season against a Chicago team averaging 2.54 goals per game, the third-lowest mark in the league. Domingue went 4-9-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.64 GAA in the AHL this year.