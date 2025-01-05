Louis Domingue News: Victorious in first start of season

Domingue stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Domingue made his first appearance of the campaign Sunday, allowing just two even-strength goals in a convincing road victory. The 32-year-old is serving as New York's No. 2 netminder as a result of Igor Shesterkin (upper body) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Jonathan Quick should be expected to handle the bulk of the starts while Shesterkin is sidelined, and while Domingue proved capable Sunday, it was against a Blackhawks club that ranks 30th in the league with 2.53 goals per game.