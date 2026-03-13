Louka Cloutier News: Earns fourth shutout
Cloutier logged an 18-save shutout in Boston College's 5-0 win over the University of Maine on Friday.
Cloutier has earned four shutouts in 32 starts in his first NCAA season. He's gone 19-12-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Avalanche prospect was a fifth-round pick in 2025, and the 19-year-old will look to keep things rolling with BC heading to the Hockey East semifinals next Friday.
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