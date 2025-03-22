Luca Cagnoni News: Earns first NHL helper

Cagnoni notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

This was Cagnoni's second NHL appearance, and he earned his first point on a William Eklund tally in the second period. Shortly after that goal, Cagnoni also took his first penalty, though the Bruins didn't capitalize on the power play. The 20-year-old blueliner has added two shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit. He saw more sheltered minutes in a close contest Saturday, but it's expected he'll get a taste of top-four usage and power-play time while with the big club after excelling to the tune of 47 points in 56 outings with AHL San Jose prior to his call-up.