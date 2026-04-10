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Luca Cagnoni News: Earns three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cagnoni scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 8-6 loss to Henderson on Friday.

This was his first three-point game of the season. Cagnoni has been steady but a little behind his pace from last year. He's at eight goals and 43 points over 66 appearances in 2025-26, compared to 16 goals and 52 points across 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He hasn't seen any NHL action this year but should be an option in the next couple of seasons to establish himself on the Sharks' blue line.

Luca Cagnoni
San Jose Sharks
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