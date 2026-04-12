Luca Cagnoni headshot

Luca Cagnoni News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cagnoni was summoned from AHL San Jose on Sunday.

Cagnoni has eight goals and 43 points in 67 AHL outings this campaign. It's unclear if he will play during the Sharks' upcoming three-game road trip, but he could make his NHL season debut as early as Monday against Nashville.

Luca Cagnoni
San Jose Sharks
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