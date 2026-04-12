Luca Cagnoni News: Recalled from minors
Cagnoni was summoned from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Cagnoni has eight goals and 43 points in 67 AHL outings this campaign. It's unclear if he will play during the Sharks' upcoming three-game road trip, but he could make his NHL season debut as early as Monday against Nashville.
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