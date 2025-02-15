Luca Cagnoni News: Riding four-game point streak

Cagnoni has five assists during his four-game point streak with AHL San Jose.

Cagnoni has three goals and seven helpers in his last nine appearances. The 20-year-old defender has been productive during his rookie campaign in the AHL, compiling 11 goals and 32 points through 43 appearances. Cagnoni ranks seventh in points among first-year players in 2024-25. He could receive a look with the Sharks before the end of the NHL regular season.