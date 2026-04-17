Luca Cagnoni News: Sent back down

Cagnoni was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Cagnoni spent the final few days of the regular season with the Sharks, and he recorded no points, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 18:02 of ice time over three appearances with the NHL club. He'll head back to the Barracuda ahead of their two-game series to close out their regular season, and he should also be available for the AHL squad during the Calder Cup Playoffs.