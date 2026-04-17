Luca Cagnoni headshot

Luca Cagnoni News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Cagnoni was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Cagnoni spent the final few days of the regular season with the Sharks, and he recorded no points, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 18:02 of ice time over three appearances with the NHL club. He'll head back to the Barracuda ahead of their two-game series to close out their regular season, and he should also be available for the AHL squad during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Luca Cagnoni
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Cagnoni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Cagnoni See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
53 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
198 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
200 days ago
How to Prepare for the Fantasy Playoffs
NHL
How to Prepare for the Fantasy Playoffs
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
March 20, 2025
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025