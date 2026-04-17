Luca Cagnoni News: Sent back down
Cagnoni was sent to AHL San Jose on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Cagnoni spent the final few days of the regular season with the Sharks, and he recorded no points, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 18:02 of ice time over three appearances with the NHL club. He'll head back to the Barracuda ahead of their two-game series to close out their regular season, and he should also be available for the AHL squad during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Cagnoni See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15053 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1198 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights200 days ago
-
General NHL Article
How to Prepare for the Fantasy PlayoffsMarch 20, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Cagnoni See More