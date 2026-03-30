Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Back up to majors
Del Bel Belluz was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Del Bel Belluz received his first call-up of the calendar year Monday in the midst of his hot stretch at the AHL level. He currently has a four-game point streak with Cleveland and has 14 points in his last 12 games. Across 53 games with the Monsters this season, the 22-year-old forward has 22 goals, 57 points and 132 shots on net. He has just one point in 13 NHL games this season, but he will have a chance to be inserted into Tuesday's lineup with Mathieu Olivier (upper body) questionable ahead of the contest.
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