Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Big game in AHL

Del Bel Belluz scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 7-2 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Del Bel Belluz has eight goals and four assists over his last 10 AHL contests. For the season, he's produced 22 goals and 53 points in 48 appearances. That matches his regular-season point total from last year, which took him 61 contests to accumulate.