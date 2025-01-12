Fantasy Hockey
Luca Del Bel Belluz headshot

Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Del Bel Belluz notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Del Bel Belluz has a goal and two assists over his first two games this season. The 21-year-old looks to have a chance to stick around in the NHL while Sean Monahan (wrist) is sidelined for an unspecified length of time. Del Bel Belluz will likely play in a third-line role with power-play time in the immediate future. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, though he'll be long gone in most dynasty leagues.

Luca Del Bel Belluz
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
