Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Contributes helper in win

Del Bel Belluz notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Del Bel Belluz has a goal and two assists over his first two games this season. The 21-year-old looks to have a chance to stick around in the NHL while Sean Monahan (wrist) is sidelined for an unspecified length of time. Del Bel Belluz will likely play in a third-line role with power-play time in the immediate future. He's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, though he'll be long gone in most dynasty leagues.