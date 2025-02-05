Fantasy Hockey
Luca Del Bel Belluz headshot

Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Grabs helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Del Bel Belluz notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Del Bel Belluz had struggled in a third-line role recently, going three games without a point. However, with Sean Monahan (wrist) and Kirill Marchenko (jaw) facing long-term absences, Del Bel Belluz was promoted to the second line when Cole Sillinger moved into Marchenko's spot on the first line. Overall, Del Bel Belluz has impressed in his first NHL stint with eight points, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 13 outings.

Luca Del Bel Belluz
Columbus Blue Jackets
