Luca Del Bel Belluz

Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Del Bel Belluz was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Del Bel Belluz will get to continue playing during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 21-year-old center has eight points over 15 appearances at the NHL level this season. Given the injuries plaguing Columbus' center depth, it wouldn't be surprising for Del Bel Belluz to be back ahead of the Blue Jackets' Feb. 22 game versus the Blackhawks.

Luca Del Bel Belluz
Columbus Blue Jackets

