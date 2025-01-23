Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Scores, assists Wednesday

Del Bel Belluz notched a goal and an assist while taking three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Del Bel Belluz has made eight appearances in his NHL career, with seven of those coming in 2024-25, and he's been very productive with six total points (three goals, three assists) in that span. The 21-year-old is part of Columbus' youth patrol and should continue to see opportunities, especially given how productive he's been to start his NHL tenure.