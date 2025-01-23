Fantasy Hockey
Luca Del Bel Belluz headshot

Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Scores, assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Del Bel Belluz notched a goal and an assist while taking three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Del Bel Belluz has made eight appearances in his NHL career, with seven of those coming in 2024-25, and he's been very productive with six total points (three goals, three assists) in that span. The 21-year-old is part of Columbus' youth patrol and should continue to see opportunities, especially given how productive he's been to start his NHL tenure.

Luca Del Bel Belluz
Columbus Blue Jackets
