Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Scores, assists Wednesday
Del Bel Belluz notched a goal and an assist while taking three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Del Bel Belluz has made eight appearances in his NHL career, with seven of those coming in 2024-25, and he's been very productive with six total points (three goals, three assists) in that span. The 21-year-old is part of Columbus' youth patrol and should continue to see opportunities, especially given how productive he's been to start his NHL tenure.
