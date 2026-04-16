Luca Del Bel Belluz headshot

Luca Del Bel Belluz News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Del Bel Belluz was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Del Bel Belluz had one assist in 14 regular-season NHL games this season, down from two goals and six assists in 15 games in 2024-25. He spent most of the season with the AHL Monsters, generating a team-leading 22 goals and 57 points in 53 appearances.

Luca Del Bel Belluz
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Del Bel Belluz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Del Bel Belluz See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 30
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
January 30, 2025
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
January 28, 2025
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 14
Author Image
Corey Abbott
January 13, 2025