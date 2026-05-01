Lucas Beckman News: Earns another shutout
Beckman posted a 21-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda in Game 5 on Friday.
Beckman has been a bit more challenged in the QMJHL semifinals, going 3-2 with 11 goals allowed over five contests. This was his best performance of the series so far, and he came away with his third shutout of the postseason. He's added a sparkling 1.31 GAA and .939 save percentage over 13 playoff contests, putting the Sagueneens one win away from the QMJHL finals.
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