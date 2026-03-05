Lucas Beckman News: Earns fourth shutout
Beckman recorded a 16-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 7-0 win over Gatineau on Thursday.
This was Beckman's fourth shutout of the campaign, earning two each between Chicoutimi and Baie-Comeau. He's now 12-15-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. The Senators prospect has been more of a timeshare goalie since joining Chicoutimi, and his performance has drastically improved behind a strong team.
