Lucas Beckman headshot

Lucas Beckman News: Earns fourth shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Beckman recorded a 16-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 7-0 win over Gatineau on Thursday.

This was Beckman's fourth shutout of the campaign, earning two each between Chicoutimi and Baie-Comeau. He's now 12-15-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. The Senators prospect has been more of a timeshare goalie since joining Chicoutimi, and his performance has drastically improved behind a strong team.

Lucas Beckman
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Beckman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Beckman See More
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
252 days ago