Lucas Beckman News: Earns shutout in playoff win

Beckman earned a 12-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-0 win over Quebec in Game 3 on Monday.

Beckman saw little work in this road game, helping the Sagueneens establish a 3-0 lead over the Remparts in their second-round series. Beckman is a perfect 7-0 this postseason, adding a 0.86 GAA and a .957 save percentage. Chicoutimi is poised for a deep run this spring, and Beckman has proven himself a reliable goalie behind a strong defense.