Lucas Beckman News: Pens ELC with Ottawa

Beckman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

Beckman was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (97th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old netminder is currently playing in the postseason with QMJHL Chicoutimi -- he's undefeated in eight playoff games while posting a dazzling 0.75 GAA and .962 save percentage. The Senators didn't make it official in their announcement, but Beckman's entry-level deal will presumably begin during the 2026-27 campaign.