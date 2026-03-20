Lucas Beckman News: Posts sixth shutout of season
Beckman recorded a 19-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 1-0 overtime win over Quebec on Friday.
Beckman is up to six shutouts this season and improved to 16-15-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 37 appearances. He's earned four of his shutouts in 14 outings with Chicoutimi after a midseason trade from Baie-Comeau. The Senators prospect is years away from being an NHL candidate, but he has looked good behind a strong team lately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Beckman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Beckman See More