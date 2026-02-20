Lucas Beckman News: Posts third shutout
Beckman recorded a 29-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 3-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Friday.
Beckman picked up his first shutout in six appearances with the Sagueneens, a span in which he's gone 5-1-0. For the season, he's 9-15-3 with three shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 29 appearances between Chicoutimi and Baie-Comeau, where he started the season. Beckman's performance has been much better for Chicoutimi, which is one of the best teams in the Q.
