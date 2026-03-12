Lucas Beckman News: Secures another shutout

Beckman logged a 29-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-0 win over Shawinigan on Thursday.

Beckman has five shutouts on the year, including three in his last six games. He's up to 14-15-3 on the year between Chicoutimi and Baie-Comeau. Beckman has added a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage, and the Sagueneens continue to give him superb goal support.