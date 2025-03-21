Lucas Carlsson News: Joining NHL roster

Carlsson was promoted from AHL San Jose on Friday.

Carlsson's addition to the roster comes as Jimmy Schuldt was sent down in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Carlsson has appeared in an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign when he was with the Panthers. Unless Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) is cleared to play against the Bruins on Saturday, Carlsson figures to slot into a third-pairing role.