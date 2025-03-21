Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Carlsson headshot

Lucas Carlsson News: Joining NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Carlsson was promoted from AHL San Jose on Friday.

Carlsson's addition to the roster comes as Jimmy Schuldt was sent down in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old Carlsson has appeared in an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign when he was with the Panthers. Unless Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) is cleared to play against the Bruins on Saturday, Carlsson figures to slot into a third-pairing role.

Lucas Carlsson
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now