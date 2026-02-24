Lucas Carlsson News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Carlsson scored two goals in AHL San Jose's 5-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Carlsson earned his second multi-goal game of the season with this performance. He's up to 11 goals and 20 points through 46 appearances, a bit behind the pace that saw him log 23 points in 45 outings in the 2024-25 regular season. Carlsson is unlikely to get NHL minutes to close out 2025-26, as the Sharks have a bit of a logjam on defense.