Lucas Carlsson News: Two points in return to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Carlsson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

This was Carlsson's first NHL action since early in the 2022-23 campaign with the Panthers. The 27-year-old defenseman last got on the scoresheet in an NHL game the year before that, but he made the most of his Sharks debut with the game-winning tally at 16:37 of the third period, as well as a helper on Barclay Goodrow's empty-netter. Carlsson has a chance to stick with the big club while Henry Thrun (upper body) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) are on the mend, though Jimmy Schuldt has also bounced between the NHL and AHL levels recently. Even with Saturday's impressive performance, Carlsson is unlikely to be much of an option for fantasy managers given his limited track record.

