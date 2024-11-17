Lucas Condotta News: Scores first goal of season

Condotta scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Condotta's third-period tally gave the Canadiens a little breathing room, stretching their lead to 3-1. It was his first point in five games this season, to go with three shots on net, six hits and three blocked shots. Condotta is competing with Michael Pezzetta for the last spot on the fourth line, and it's a battle the former is currently winning, but it won't lead to much production for fantasy purposes.