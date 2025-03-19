Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Condotta headshot

Lucas Condotta News: Secures two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Condotta agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Condotta has played in seven NHL games this season, with his last appearance coming back on Nov, 23 versus Vegas. In the minors, the 27-year-old forward has been decently productive with 23 points in 50 minor-league outings for the Rocket. Given the deal's two-way nature, fantasy players should probably expect Condotta to play the bulk of games in the minors.

Lucas Condotta
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now