Lucas Condotta News: Sent down to minors

Condotta was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

Condotta has logged seven games for the Habs this season in which he notched one goal on five shots, 10 hits and three blocks while averaging 8:12 of ice time. The decision to move Condotta to the minors could be an indication the team is preparing to bring Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg) back from his conditioning assignment with AHL Laval.