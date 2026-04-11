Lucas Mercuri News: Buries two goals for Crunch

Mercuri scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 5-1 win over Utica on Saturday.

Mercuri snapped a seven-game point drought, and his effort also ended a stretch of 13 contests without a goal. His first full AHL campaign has been just okay with 14 goals, 12 assists, 95 shots on net and 132 hits over 65 appearances. Mercuri's playing style suggests he'll be more of a bottom-six option if he ever gets to the NHL.