Lucas Mercuri headshot

Lucas Mercuri News: Buries two goals for Crunch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mercuri scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 5-1 win over Utica on Saturday.

Mercuri snapped a seven-game point drought, and his effort also ended a stretch of 13 contests without a goal. His first full AHL campaign has been just okay with 14 goals, 12 assists, 95 shots on net and 132 hits over 65 appearances. Mercuri's playing style suggests he'll be more of a bottom-six option if he ever gets to the NHL.

Lucas Mercuri
Tampa Bay Lightning
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