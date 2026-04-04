Lucas Pettersson News: Coming over to AHL

Pettersson was transferred from Brynas of the SHL to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Pettersson had 20 points over 41 appearances in the SHL regular season and four assists across five playoff outings. He also posted six points in six games for Sweden at the World Junior Championship. Pettersson signed a two-year deal with Brynas last May, which could lead to him being loaned out again for the 2026-27 campaign.