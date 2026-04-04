Lucas Pettersson headshot

Lucas Pettersson News: Coming over to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:54pm

Pettersson was transferred from Brynas of the SHL to AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Pettersson had 20 points over 41 appearances in the SHL regular season and four assists across five playoff outings. He also posted six points in six games for Sweden at the World Junior Championship. Pettersson signed a two-year deal with Brynas last May, which could lead to him being loaned out again for the 2026-27 campaign.

Lucas Pettersson
Anaheim Ducks
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