Lucas Raymond News: Brings Olympic offense back to NHL

Raymond set up both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators on Thursday.

Raymond has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three games, fresh off finishing third in scoring at the Olympics with nine points. That put him behind only Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, who were both MVP contenders. Raymond's eight assists were second-best, with McDavid leading the way. He was Sweden's best forward, and his ability to drive play and create offense on that stage bodes well for the stretch run in Detroit.