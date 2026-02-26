Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Brings Olympic offense back to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Raymond set up both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators on Thursday.

Raymond has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three games, fresh off finishing third in scoring at the Olympics with nine points. That put him behind only Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, who were both MVP contenders. Raymond's eight assists were second-best, with McDavid leading the way. He was Sweden's best forward, and his ability to drive play and create offense on that stage bodes well for the stretch run in Detroit.

Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Raymond See More
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago