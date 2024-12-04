Fantasy Hockey
Lucas Raymond headshot

Lucas Raymond News: Carries offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Raymond scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Both tallies highlighted Raymond's lightning-quick release, as he beat Joonas Korpisalo glove side in the first and third periods, but the Red Wings couldn't generate any additional offense. Raymond is one of the hottest snipers in the league right now, and eight of his nine goals on the season have come in the last 10 games.

